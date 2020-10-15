Louisiana opens early voting Friday in presidential election

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, a Democrat, signs the registration book as he qualified for the U.S. Senate race, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Perkins is challenging Republican incumbent Bill Cassidy for the Senate seat. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s early voting period for the Nov. 3 presidential and congressional election opens Friday.

Early voting is three days longer for this election because a federal judge forced Louisiana to add extra days and lengthen the hours amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Top of the ballot is the presidential contest between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden.

Louisiana’s eight electoral votes are up for grabs. Eleven others also are on the ballot in the presidential race.

Louisiana voters also will be deciding a U.S. Senate seat, six U.S. House seats, a statewide referendum on sports gambling, seven constitutional amendments, judges’ jobs and other municipal elections.