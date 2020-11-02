Louisiana officials feud over generators for polling places

As the outer eye wall passes by New Orleans, residents come out to assess the damage from Hurricane Zeta on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans’ Democratic mayor and Louisiana’s Republican secretary of state are arguing over generators for polling places on Election Day.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Sunday that up to 11 precincts could be without power Tuesday after Hurricane Zeta. She said Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office refused to provide support for generators for those precincts.

Ardoin Saturday said polling places without power would receive generators, but didn’t specify who’d provided them.

Later Sunday Cantrell’s office said Entergy was now estimating only three places would be without power, and generators provided by the governor’s emergency office, the secretary of state’s office and the local utility would be used there.