LOUISIANA (KLFY) — On Friday, the Gubernatorial debate for Louisiana Governor airs in the studios of KLFY News 10. The top seven candidates will be asked to answer questions important to Louisiana voters.

On Tuesday, we heard from the candidates and their stance on the state’s insurance crisis.

Republican candidate Attorney General Jeff Landry explains the federal government’s increased rate for flood insurance is a problem

“We got two crises at hand; people haven’t realized it yet. Even if you lower overall property insurance and then the flood insurance escalates; well, how much good have you done,” said Landry.

Republican Stephen Waguespack is the former leader of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry and an advisor to former governor Bobby Jindal.

“If we don’t clean up our legal environment, you will never have the ability to lower some of those premiums. It’s not the end all and be all, it’s not the only solution,” said Waguespack.

Lake Charles based attorney Hunter Lundy who’s running for governor as an Independent, points to a special session to help fix the problem of insurance rates.

“After Laura, they weren’t advancing any money. They were sending adjusters out there that were not prepared,” said Lundy.

Republican State Senator Sharon Hewitt if elected governor supports building code improvements that could allow for homes and businesses to be more hurricane resilient while getting companies to take on more policies.

“Many of them have just said I don’t want to deal with that regulatory regime,” said Hewitt.

