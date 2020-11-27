Louisiana congressional runoff election becomes GOP slugfest

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019 file photo, House Republican leader Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, asks questions of Louisiana Department of Health officials about new contract awards for the Medicaid managed care program, in Baton Rouge, La. Harris, is running for the 5th Congressional District seat in Louisiana. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District runoff is a Republican-vs-Republican election to fill the seat being vacated by GOP incumbent Ralph Abraham.

The candidates have few policy distinctions so they have moved to attacks on experience and background. State Rep.

Lance Harris and Abraham’s chief of staff Luke Letlow are competing for the job representing the sprawling district across northeast and central Louisiana. Both are running on conservative platforms. Letlow launched his campaign with the endorsement of Abraham.

Letlow has positioned himself as continuing the work of the popular congressman. Harris says Letlow is overstating his role in Abraham’s work.

Harris is running on his experience as a businessman and farmer.