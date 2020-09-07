Louisiana Boaters for Trump take to Lake Pontchartrain for Labor Day boat parade

NEW ORLEANS – A flotilla of supporters of President Trump took to the waters of Lake Pontchartrain this afternoon.

The event was sponsored by the group Louisiana Boaters for Trump and organized through social media.

Boaters met up around the Kenner Boat Launch at noon on Labor Day and processed East along the coast of the lake, turning around by the Seabrook Bridge.

The event appeared to go smoother than a similar boat parade of Trump supporters in Austin over the weekend. That event was interrupted as several boats sank and participants had to be rescued from the water.