Looking at Baton Rouge early voting numbers ahead of Election Day

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Election Day is quickly approaching and if you are not one of the more than 7,500 people who voted early in East Baton Rouge, then you will be waiting in line to vote this Saturday.

We spoke to the Registrar of Voters in East Baton Rouge and they say they have already received more than 8,000 absentee ballots for this election. If you were approved for an absentee ballot, the deadline to get it turned in for most is 4:30 PM on Friday, but those in the military have an extra day.

Some polling locations across the state have changed due to damage from Hurricane Ida, and while that mostly applies to areas that were hit hardest, it’s always a good idea to confirm your polling location before you get in line.

Voters in East Baton Rouge will have the chance to vote on local elections, propositions, and constitutional amendments. Two of those amendments have to do with taxes. Amendment 1 aims to streamline local sales tax into one central state agency, and Amendment 2 would lower the maximum rate for income tax.

Polls across the state open tomorrow at 7 AM and close at 8 PM.

To find your polling place, click here.

To see your sample ballot, click here.