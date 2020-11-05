LIVE NOW: Wisconsin chief election official provide Thursday update

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s chief election official will hold a media briefing to provide an update on election activity in the state.

Meagan Wolfe will discuss voter turnout, election certification, misinformation about the election, and possible recounts.

Wolfe held a press conference Wednesday as the state remained too close to call. Later in the day, the Associated Press called Wisconsin for Joe Biden.

As the race for the White House remains close, President Donald Trump has released a statement saying that if officials “count the legal votes,” he will “easily win the election.”

The statement says:

“IF YOU COUNT THE LEGAL VOTES, I EASILY WIN THE ELECTION! IF YOU COUNT THE ILLEGAL AND LATE VOTES, THEY CAN STEAL THE ELECTION FROM US!”

The statement comes shortly after a judge in Georgia has dismissed a lawsuit by the state Republican Party and President Donald Trump’s campaign that asked him to ensure a coastal county was following state laws on processing absentee ballots.

President Trump’s campaign also sued to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of “transparency.”

He sued in Michigan trying to halt the vote count. His campaign says they’ll ask for a recount in Wisconsin. Both states have been called for former Vice President Joe Biden by the Associated Press.

Nevada Republicans announced Thursday morning that they are suing Clark County claiming voter fraud.

