ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — For this early voting period, only 8.5% of registered voters cast a ballot, according to data from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.

This year’s election saw the lowest voter turnout in a decade, as only about 36% of voters showed up to the polls. Runoff election turnout was worse with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office predicting only 15% to 18% of eligible voters were expected.

“I was very disappointed,” says St. Bernard Parish voter Marie.

Marie tells WGNO it was sad to see the majority of the state not energized to come out and vote.

“It’s very important that people come out and vote so that they can have a voice on what’s going on in Louisiana and have choices,” says Marie.

Another says each year, she brings her daughter to the polls to show her that her voice matters.

“Set a good example and show that we should be participating. We are lucky to live in a place where we have the option to vote. So, I always like to take advantage of it whenever we can,” says St. Bernard Parish voter Heather Kindschy.

When asked how to get more people involved, Marie and Kindschy say it’s a difficult question to answer, adding it’s all about the person and what’s important to them.

“You have to have the want to do it and I am not sure if it is a transportation problem or people aren’t understanding what going on. Everybody has the right to vote, and I think all should come out and vote,” says Marie.

“Look at what we really need and just think about things a little bit more moderately, just be about how can we move things forward for our country, we would be a lot better off,” says Kindschy.

