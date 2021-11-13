Less than 5 hours left to vote. Polls close at 8pm.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Election day is halfway over and if you haven’t done so already, now is the time to head to your local polling location. The polls have been open for eight hours, and only five hours remain.

Voters across the area have until 8:00 p.m. to report to their polling place and make their vote count.

Major races on today’s ballot include New Orleans Mayor, Orleans Parish Sheriff, and Councilmember-At-Large for Divisions 1 and 2.

For Mayor, Leilani Heno is running against current Mayor, LaToya Cantrell. A sitting New Orleans mayor hasn’t served fewer than two terms in more than 80 years.

Sheriff Marlin Gusman is running for a fifth term, but not without competition. Running against him are Susan Hutson, Chris Williams, and Quentin Brown.

Helena Moreno was elected as Councilmember-At-Large, Division 1 in the October 2017 election. She is now running against Kenneth Cutno and David Nowak.

The four candidates for the Division 2 seat are Jared Brosset, Kristin Palmer, Bart Everson, and JP Morell. This seat is currently held by Donna Glapion, who was appointed to serve as Interim Councilmember-At-Large after former Councilmember-At-Large Jason R. Williams was elected to the office of District Attorney for Orleans Parish.

The polls close at 8:00 p.m. Unsure where you vote at? Find your polling location here.

When you go to the polls to cast your vote in an election, be sure to take one of the following:

a driver’s license

a Louisiana Special ID

LA Wallet digital driver’s license

a United States military identification card that contains the applicant’s name and picture, or

some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature.

Voters who have no picture ID may complete and sign a Voter Identification Affidavit in order to vote; however, it is subject to challenge by law.