MADISONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Less than a week after John Kennedy was re-elected to the U.S. Senate, the senator has announced he is ‘seriously considering’ running for Louisiana governor.

In a statement released on Monday (Nov. 14), Kennedy (R) proclaimed that the state of Louisiana is facing ‘serious challenges’ and ‘deserves a governor who can lead our state and help solve our toughest problems.’

“Over the last year, Louisianians have asked me time and time again to come home to serve as governor during these difficult times,” Kennedy added. “Becky and I love the people of Louisiana. We’ve always listened to them, so I am giving serious consideration to entering the governor’s race. I’ll be announcing my decision soon.”

Kennedy’s announcement comes just six days after he reclaimed his seat as Louisiana’s junior senator. If he announces his bid for governor, will appear on the October 2023 ballot to replace outgoing governor John Bel Edwards (D), who will finish his second term next year.

