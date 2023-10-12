METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana gubernatorial candidate Jeff Landry was endorsed by a local celebrity while making a campaign stop in Metairie on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Landry is the current front runner ahead of the Saturday, Oct. 14 Louisiana Primary Election.

He’s been making his final rounds on his campaign trail. On Thursday, he stopped at Drago’s Seafood Restaurant in Metairie.

While in town, he was endorsed by local celebrity, Neuty the Nutria. Locals may remember when Neuty made headlines earlier this year after state officials allowed Neuty’s owners to keep the nutria rat as their pet.

At Drago’s, the 22-pound rodent voiced its support for the current attorney general to take Louisiana’s top political seat.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts