ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Another candidate in a local election is disqualified. Now, Jaclyn Hotard can look toward her second term as president of St. John the Baptist Parish.

According to the Secretary of State, Hotard’s one opponent, Charles Julien, was disqualified for unknown reasons.

Hotard said she’s grateful for St. John the Baptist Parish residents for keeping her in office.

“My first term thrusted me into unprecedented times, which required almost daily crisis management. But new businesses continue to open, historic projects are moving forward, such as the much-needed levee protection, and the horizon is bright for the citizens of St. John. It is an honor to serve the residents of St. John, and I am truly humbled and excited for the opportunity to continue to move our parish forward.”

WGNO reached out to Julien for a statement and has not heard back.

