IVOTED: Election Day Photo Album

(NEXSTAR) -- It used to be that Election Day meant your social media feed was crowded with images of friends showing off their "I voted" stickers, but as with so many other things, 2020 has upended what was once normal. Now photos are coming in from across the country showing a nation preparing for protest.

Though there has been no specific threat in most communities, ominous headlines about violence "warning signs" and militia uprisings circulating on the internet and a summer of racial tensions and unrest have made people extremely anxious about the outcome of the most divisive campaign in recent history.