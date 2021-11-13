Hospitality workers union knocking on on 20,000 doors for Election Day

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hospitality workers are walking door-to-door with their union, UNITE HERE Local 23, and community allies from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day to create a major turnout for JP Morrell for City Council at Large.

UNITE HERE Local 23’s is a New Orleans chapter that represents 1,500 workers in hotels like the Hilton Riverside, the Loews Hotel, Harrah’s Casino and food service workers, and the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

These workers experienced many losses and hardships due to the pandemic and the destruction left by Hurricane Ida.

Their health and jobs are riding on this election according to the union.

The group is fighting to be included in the pandemic recovery.