JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Results are in for the five Jefferson Parish Council races.

Council At-Large Division A Winner: Jennifer Van Vrancken

Republican incumbent Ricky Templet faced Republican opponents J. “Frankie” Hyers and District 5 Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken. Templet was elected to his position unopposed in 2019. Prior to that, he represented District 1 for eight years. Van Vrancken previously served as the parish’s COO before being elected to the council.

Council At-Large Division B Winner: Scott Walker

Republican incumbent Scott Walker was up against District 4 Councilman Dominick Impastato. Walker was elected to the council in 2019. Impastato was initially elected to his seat in 2017 and was re-elected in 2019.

District 3 Councilmember Winner: Byron Lee

Democratic incumbent Byron Lee was challenged by Democratic opponent Derrick Shepherd. During his campaign, Lee highlighted his efforts in economic development and education. Shepherd is the Jefferson Parish School Board Vice President and represents District 5 schools in Marrero.

District 4 Councilmember Winner: Arita Bohannan

Republicans Arita Bohannan and Jack Rizzuto and Independent Al Morella faced off for the District 4 Councilmember seat. Bohannan is a family law attorney. Rizzuto previously occupied the District 4 seat after it was vacated by Ben Zahn. Morella previously ran for Mayor of the City of Kenner.

District 5 Councilmember Winner: Hans Liljeberg

Republicans Melinda Bourgeois and Hans Liljeberg ran against each other for the District 5 council seat. Bourgeois owns a travel business and Liljeberg is a former judge and prosecutor.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts