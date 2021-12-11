Have you made it to the polls yet? Only 8 hours left to make your vote count.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Lunchtime is coming to an end and the polls are that much closer to closing. The polls have been open for five hours, and only eight hours remain.

Voters across the area have until 8:00 p.m. to report to their polling place and make their vote count.

Today’s races include Orleans Parish Sheriff, Clerk of Criminal Court, and City Council Districts B, C, D, and E.

Susan Hutson and Sheriff Marlin Gusman are in a runoff. Gusman is hoping to secure a fifth term.

For Clerk of Criminal Court, Auston Badon and Darren Lombard will runoff.

And in the runoff for City Council:

District B – Jay Banks and Lesli Harris

District C – Stephanie Bridges and Freddie King III

District D – Troy Glover and Eugene Green

District E – Cyndi Nguyen and Oliver Thomas

The polls close at 8:00 p.m. Unsure where you vote at? Find your polling location here.

When you go to the polls to cast your vote in an election, be sure to take one of the following:

a driver’s license

a Louisiana Special ID

LA Wallet digital driver’s license

a United States military identification card that contains the applicant’s name and picture, or

some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature.

Voters who have no picture ID may complete and sign a Voter Identification Affidavit in order to vote; however, it is subject to challenge by law.