NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana gubernatorial debate airs on Friday from the studios here at KLFY News. Here’s a preview of the candidates on money and the half-cent sales tax.

Republican candidate John Schroder is Louisiana’s current State Treasurer. Schroder supports letting the half-cent sales tax roll-off but with some budget shuffling.

Schroder said he treats every penny like a dollar and believes the government should too.

“I’m the bank for the state but you see where all the money is spent,” Schroder said.

Republican State Representative Richard Nelson campaigns on the idea of raising the state-level of sales tax and expand the base to include services such as the delivery of goods.

“Let’s build a structure especially around the tax code that will attract businesses and attract people here,” Nelson said.

Lake Charles Attorney Hunter Lundy supports renewing the half-cent sales tax set to roll-off. Lundy is running for governor as an Independent.

“I’m not obligated to any political party. So, I think change can happen,” Lundy said.

Republican Stephen Waguespack is the former leader of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

“Whether that sales tax rolls or whether you lower income taxes instead; some kind of tax relief that’s most impactful for working families is what I want to do,” Waguespack said.

