BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Republican congressman Garret Graves will return to the House of Representatives after winning re-election in the 6th District.

The district includes parts of St. Martin and St. Mary parishes.

Graves fought off a challenge from fellow Republican Brian Belzer and Libertarian Rufus Holt Craig, Jr., avoiding a runoff by taking a majority of the vote.

Graves has served in the House since 2015 when he won the seat by defeating former Governor Edwin Edwards in a 2014 runoff.

