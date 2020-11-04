GOP’s Graves win reelection to Louisiana House seat

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Republican Garret Graves has won a fourth term as the U.S. House member from Louisiana’s Baton Rouge-based congressional district.

Graves was first was elected to represent the district in 2014 in a runoff. That year, he spoiled a comeback attempt by four-term former Democratic Gov. Edwin Edwards.

He was easily reelected in subsequent years. He won Tuesday over three challengers: Libertarian Shannon Sloan, independent Richard Torregano and Democrat Dartanyon Williams.

Also Tuesday, Republican Clay Higgins won reelection to the House from his southwest Louisiana seat.