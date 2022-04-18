NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Early voting is officially underway. Right now, voters can cast their ballots for the Municipal General Election. Some voters will weigh in on some big items this time.

In New Orleans, a proposed Five Mill Tax that could help low-income families with daycare costs will be on the ballot.

Over in Jefferson Parish, voters will see a tax proposal, which would help raise deputy pay in the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A sales tax in St. Tammany Parish is being proposed. If approved it would fund part of the North Shore District Attorney’s Office.

If you are heading to the polls this week, here is some important information to note.

Polls open up at 8:30 A.M. each morning and will stay open until 6:00 P.M. Early voting runs through April 23, 2022.

Don’t forget if you just moved parishes, are new to the area, or just turned 18, getting registered to vote is easy. Just head over to GeauxVote.com. On the Home Page, there is a button to click that says register.

Keep in mind, that the deadline is approaching for absentee voting. You have to request an absentee ballot by next Tuesday, April 26 by 4:30 P.M. and it has to be turned in by April 29.

