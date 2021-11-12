Gearing up for election day. What to expect at the polls…

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Voting machines are being loaded up onto delivery trucks Friday morning then, driven to the voting precincts. Tomorrow, November 13, 2021, is going to be a busy day at the polls, which is why it’s all hands on deck today.

Voting machines will arrive at their voting location, set up, run through a test to make sure it’s working. Then, locked up for the night.

Saturday morning, voters will be able to cast their ballot starting at 7:00 A.M. All precincts are the same except one location. The city’s largest voting location, St. Domini’s was damaged during Hurricane Ida.

If that is your voting location, you will head down the street to Hynes for voting.

On the ballot for the November 13 elections are, openings for New Orleans City Council, Supervisor of Elections, Orleans Parish Sheriff, New Orleans Mayor, and more.

Now if you remember, the stats from the first day of early voting did not show the best turn out which had some election officials worried about how the rest of the elections would go. However, the Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is predicting a 35% turnout in Orleans Parish, higher than anyplace else in the state.

Voting will close Saturday evening at 8:00 P.M. If you are waiting in line at that time though, do not leave. Stay where you are and you will still be able to vote. Bring your ID tomorrow. You’ll need that to vote.