Four mayoral candidates discuss Louisiana Amendment I ahead of Election Day

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Constitutional Amendment I seeks to centralize local sales taxes collected by the state and then distribute that revenue to the cities. So, we asked some of the people running for mayor their thoughts.

“We already have difficulty getting our tax dollars to support the infrastructure that we already have, let alone grow from it and that’s a horrible idea,” explained candidate Byron Cole.

“They’re not doing a good job with tax and the investments that they’re doing, so no. I don’t agree with it,” added.

“The last thing we need to do is have Baton Rouge collect our tax dollars and we have to hope that they’re remitted back to us in a timely manner.”

Byron Cole, Vina Nguyen, and our current mayor, LaToya Cantrell oppose the idea, but Leilani Heno feels otherwise.

“From a business owner’s standpoint, it’s a very good tool,” said Heno. “It’s used as a facilitation tool, not if it’s used with any kind of control.”

Since all 4 are vying to lead the city, we also asked what they saw as the biggest issue facing New Orleans.

“I can tell you the state of Louisiana and the city is fully corrupted, fully corrupted,” said Nguyen.

“It’s a class system. Every citizen not having full equity is an issue,” Cole added.

“Right now, I think that mismanagement is the worst thing we see across the board,” explained Heno.

“The biggest is infrastructure, and that’s why I’ve made a priority in the last 3 1/2 years going on 4 years in our city,” said Cantrell.

We also got a final pitch as to why they should lead this city into their future.

“I have that skill set to manage the city, and I have that skillset to hold people accountable,” said Heno.

“I am very abreast of the pulse of what’s going on in real-time in our city,” added Cole.

“It’s the people that’s running the city and state. Choose me and I will make things right for our people,” said Nguyen.

“I’m really up for the challenge, and I want to continue to serve so that I can deliver even more for the city,” explained Cantrell.

