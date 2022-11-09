It was a big day for Louisiana as voters flooded their polling places to decide on a number of Congressional, state, and local races. Here’s a recap of winners and runoffs.

Congress

John Kennedy (R) secured his second term as U.S. Senator

LA District 1: Steve Scalise (R) defeated challengers Katie Darling and Howard Kearney

LA District 2: Troy Carter (D) secured his first full Congressional term after replacing Cedric Richmond in a 2021 special election

LA District 3: Clay Higgins (R) avoided a runoff election and secured his fourth term in Congress

LA District 4: Incumbent Mike Johnson (R) ran uncontested and won re-election without appearing on the ballot

LA District 5: Incumbent Julia Letlow (R) secured re-election after winning a special election last year to replace her late husband, Congress-elect Luke Letlow

State Representatives and Questions

Louisiana State Legislature

Royce Duplessis (D) defeated Mandie Landry (D) for Louisiana’s 5th State Senatorial District with a tight 53-47% race. The race was held to fill the vacant seat held by Karen Carter Peterson prior to her resignation earlier this year.

Public Service Commission

A runoff was declared between Lamberth Boissiere (D) and challenger Davante Lewis (D) for the Louisiana PSC District 3 race.

“I really looked at the skyrocketing electricity bills that I was seeing and all my neighbors and friends were seeing, and the lack of response that we’d seen from Hurricane Ida told me that we need someone to bring accountability to the corporations in charge,” Lewis told WGNO’s LBJ.

Lewis will be facing Boissiere, a 17-year incumbent who says the commission has held the utility companies’ feet to the fire when needed.

“We regulate on price,” said Boissiere. “We have to let the utility companies make prudent decisions and when we find that they’re decisions aren’t prudent is when we can step in and make a difference. These are still private companies that have to run to the benefit of the public.”

The runoffs kick off Saturday, December 10.

Constitutional Amendments

Approved

Amendment 2: Increases the property tax exemption available to veterans with service-related disabilities and to their surviving spouses after the veteran’s death

Amendment 4: Will let local water districts reduce customer bills for water use if the charges stem from water lost due to damage outside a customer’s control

Amendment 8: Remove the requirement that certain property owners with disabilities annually certify their income to receive a property tax rate freeze

Rejected

Amendment 1: Would have increased the maximum amount of money in seven different trust funds that can be invested in the stock market to 65%

Amendment 3: Would have allowed most of Louisiana’s civil service employees to support certain campaign activities of a candidate for public office when that candidate is an immediate family member

Amendment 5: Would have given local taxing bodies more time to decide if they want to “roll forward” millages that increase property taxes paid by businesses and homeowners

Amendment 6: Would have limited increases in the property tax liability of homes subject to homestead exemption in Orleans Parish, capping the reassessment increase to 10% of the residential property’s assessed value in the previous year

Amendment 7: Rework the state constitutional ban on slavery and involuntary servitude, allowing their use only for the “lawful administration of criminal justice”

Local Races

See parish-by-parish results here.

Local races moving to a runoff include the Hammond mayor’s office. Tracy Washington Wells’ (D) background is in public health but recently served on teh Hammond Charter Review Board.

“So I had the opportunity to hear the concerns of citizens as they came in to present and on there, I saw how the government can be run more efficiently and effective,” Washington Wells explained. “We are in the final 2 and they want to choose a different direction for the city.”

Incumbent Mayor Pete Panepinto (R) has served eight years and says that Hammond is already moving in the right direction.

“This is a town that’s really passionate about a good quality of life, wanting to keep our children here and not going off and moving off, and raising their families,” Panepinto explained. “So we’re trying to constantly bring businesses and companies here and it’s just a great location.”

Also yet to be determined is who will run Plaquemines Parish. Current president Kirk Lepine did not make the runoff. Instead that contest will be decided between two men who have served on the parish council – current councilman Benny Rousselle and former councilman Keith Kinkley.

