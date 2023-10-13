NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saturday, Oct. 14 kicks off a number of statewide and local races in Louisiana. As Your Local Election Headquarters, WGNO is here to provide you with the information you need to cast an informed vote, then provide you live election results as the votes are being counted.

Louisiana polls will open at 7 a.m. on Oct. 14. Voters will then report to their polling place and make their vote count. Anyone in line to vote before the polls close at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

A sample ballot can be viewed on the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office website.

When you go to the polls to cast your vote on election day, you’ll need to take one of the following:

Driver’s license

Louisiana Special ID

LA Wallet digital driver’s license

United States military identification card that contains your name and picture

Some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature

If you don’t have one of the options listed above, you may still cast your vote by signature on a voter affidavit.

How winners are declared

Besides happening on Saturdays, elections in Louisiana are different than elections held in all other states.

All candidates running for office, regardless of their political party, will appear on the ballot.

If a candidate in the Oct. 14 election wins a simple majority (50% plus one vote), that candidate is declared the winner of the race outright and will not appear on the Nov. 18 ballot.

If a simple majority isn’t met, the two candidates with the most votes (regardless of their political party) will then advance to the runoff election on Nov 18.

That means on Nov. 18, voters could see two Republican or two Democrat candidates for governor. From there, the candidate with the most votes wins.

Statewide Races

Louisiana could have a new governor by the end of the day on Oct. 14.

A Nexstar Media poll conducted by Emerson College Polling shows that Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry has the most support for the primary election. Baton Rouge Democrat Shawn Wilson placed second.

Aside from the gubernatorial candidates, voters will also see candidates for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer on their ballots.

Depending on your district, you may see Board of Elementary and Secondary Education candidates on your ballot.

Local Races

Six local parishes will be voting for parish president. Those include St. Tammany, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James Terrebonne and Washington parishes.

Additionally, six local parishes will be voting for sheriff. Those include St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Lafourche, Plaquemines, Washington and St. John the Baptist parishes.

In Jefferson Parish, five council seats will be voted on.

There are no major races in Orleans Parish this election cycle.

