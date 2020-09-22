ELECTION 2020: Are you registered to vote? Key deadlines are coming up

The deadline to register to vote in the November 3 presidential election is now less than a month away in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma.

(KTAL/KMSS) – The deadline to register to vote in the November 3 presidential election is now less than a month away in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma.

In Louisiana, Arkansas, and Texas, the deadline to register in person or by mail is 30 days before the election. This year, that date falls on October 5. If mailing in an application, the application or envelope must be postmarked 30 days prior to the first election in which you seek to vote.

Voters can also register online at geauxvote.com. The deadline for registering to vote online is October 13.

The deadline to register to vote in Oklahoma is October 9.

You can register by mail to vote in any of the four states by printing a voter registration form, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. You can also register to vote in person if you prefer.

For more details on registering and voting in each state, who can vote by mail and how, deadlines for requesting absentee ballots, when they must be returned, early voting dates, and highlights of what’s on the ballot in Southwest Arkansas, Northwest Louisiana, East Texas, and Southeast Oklahoma:

When and why you should check your voter registration:

If you are registering to vote for the first time in your jurisdiction and are mailing a registration application, federal law requires you to show proof of identification the first time you vote. Proof of identification includes: A current and valid photo identification or A current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or government document that shows your name and address. More information here.

Each state has different ways to keep voter registration lists up-to-date. Most purge, or delete, the names of inactive voters. If you go to vote and find your registration has been purged, you may have to cast a provisional ballot. Check Louisiana’s inactive voter list here.

If you have not voted, updated your voter registration information, filed a change of name or address, signed a petition or responded to attempts to confirm your last known address for at least the past three years you may need to re-register.

Checking ahead of time to be sure you are still registered to vote and making any needed changes ensures:

Your name, address, and party affiliation are up-to-date

Your state didn’t purge your registration from its list of eligible voters. If it did, you have time to re-register to vote.

You’re able to vote

You’re voting at the correct polling place









December 5 election — General and Congressional runoffs

Nov. 4 — Last day to register for the December election in-person or by mail

Nov. 14 — Last day to register for the December election through GeauxVote online registration

Nov. 20-28 — EARLY VOTING for the Dec. 5 election. (Excludes Sunday Nov. 22, Thanksgiving Day, and Acadian Day, Friday Nov. 27)

Dec. 1 — Last day to request an absentee mail-in ballot for the Dec. 5 election (By 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 4 — Last day for registrars of voters to receive voted mail ballots. (By 4:30 p.m.)

Dec. 5 — ELECTION DAY