Edwards supports Adrian Perkins in Louisiana US Senate race

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is backing Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins in Louisiana’s U.S. Senate race.
The idea of Edwards, the Deep South’s only Democratic governor, endorsing a fellow Democrat for the seat isn’t surprising. But Louisiana’s governor has had a solid working relationship with the Republican incumbent Perkins is trying to unseat, Bill Cassidy.
Edwards said Perkins would be an “independent voice” for Louisiana at a time when partisan politics has paralyzed Washington.
Cassidy remains favored to win a second six-year term. He faces 14 opponents on the Nov. 3 ballot.