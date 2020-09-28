Edwards supports Adrian Perkins in Louisiana US Senate race

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, a Democrat, signs the registration book as he qualified for the U.S. Senate race, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Perkins is challenging Republican incumbent Bill Cassidy for the Senate seat. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is backing Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins in Louisiana’s U.S. Senate race.

The idea of Edwards, the Deep South’s only Democratic governor, endorsing a fellow Democrat for the seat isn’t surprising. But Louisiana’s governor has had a solid working relationship with the Republican incumbent Perkins is trying to unseat, Bill Cassidy.

Edwards said Perkins would be an “independent voice” for Louisiana at a time when partisan politics has paralyzed Washington.

Cassidy remains favored to win a second six-year term. He faces 14 opponents on the Nov. 3 ballot.