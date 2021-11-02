Early Voting: Low turnout for the first day.

What does this mean for the November 13 Elections?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Election day is just around the corner and early voting is officially underway. Have you early voted yet?

Not as many residents showed up at the polls for the first day of early voting, as officials anticipated. If the first day of early voting is any indication, Arthur Morrell, the Orleans Parish Chief Elections Officer says to expect a low turnout in the November 13, 2021 elections.

Only 2,987 people cast their votes in person on Saturday, October 30, coupled with 4,054 mail-in ballots that have been received. So far, a total of 7,041 New Orleanians have completed the election process.

The November 13 ballot for Orleans Parish includes 4 statewide constitutional amendments along with the mayor, at large and district council members, assessor, sheriff, and clerk of the criminal district court. Also on for those in Algiers, a State Representative seat will be on the ballot.

According to the Orleans Parish Cheif Elections Officer’s office, “The majority of people who have already cast their voters can best be described as Black, Female, and Democrat. More than twice as many Blacks (4,670) voted than Whites (2,100). Other voters (Asian, Latino, etc.) accounted for 271. Females (4,368) out-voted males (2,672). Democrats (5,808) greatly outnumbered Republicans (578) and Other party voters (658). In fact, Republicans cast the least number of votes.”

Currently, there are 266,856 registered voters in Orleans Parish

So, if you want to make sure your voice counts and you want a say in who is taking care of your area, now is the time to do some research on who is in the running.

Those who live in District C have a chance to hear from the candidates who are seeking election for New Orleans City Council. The forum will be held at 6 p.m., at Aurora Methodist Church, 3300 Eton Street. This is the only District C forum in Algiers, which is the largest section of the district. All of the candidates are invited to speak. The mask mandate has been lifted, so the forum will not require masks.

Some important dates to remember:

-Early voting ends November 6.

-November 9 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot.

-November 12 is the deadline to send in your absentee ballot.

-November 13 is election day.