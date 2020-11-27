Early voting ends Saturday in Louisiana’s runoff elections

A voter deposits his advance ballot in a dropbox Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Mission, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s weeklong early voting period for the December runoff elections wraps up Saturday.

The only statewide ballot issue for the Dec. 5 election is a constitutional amendment involving membership on Louisiana’s higher education management boards.

Voters across 24 parishes will decide which Republican will win an open U.S. House seat representing northeast and central Louisiana. Other local elections across the state also remain to be settled.

The runoff elections were set in any race where no candidate topped 50% of the vote in the Nov. 3 primary election.

Early voting runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at parish registrar of voters’ offices and other locations.