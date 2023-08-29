JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish District Three candidate Derrick Shepherd is back in the race for the council seat.

In a court hearing on Monday, Aug. 28, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in Gretna ruled in favor of Shepherd, to reverse his disqualification from the race.

In early August, Shepherd was ruled ineligible for the District Three race due to concerns about his residency qualifications. He appealed that the address listed was not his primary address but an investment property in Mississippi.

Read court proceedings

Shepherd, who is currently Vice President of Jefferson Parish School Board, testified that his home address is in Marrero, Louisiana.

During the hearing, Shepherd stated, “he maintains his domicile at his mother’s home and while he does not own the home, he says he purchased the home for the benefit of his mother.”

He also noted that he has an office located at 2009 Ames Boulevard that consists of sleeping quarters that he reportedly utilizes on occasion.

The judges agreed allowing him to run in the October race against incumbent Byron Lee.

