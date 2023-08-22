JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish District Three candidate Derrick Shepherd has been disqualified from the race.

Shepherd confirmed with WGNO the disqualification, but also said an appeal has been filed.

In a court hearing on Monday, Aug. 21, Jefferson Parish Judge Danyelle Taylor sided with a lawsuit claiming that Shepherd’s primary residence was not in District Three, but in Mississippi.

Shepherd contends that the house in Mississippi is an investment property.

If the appeal fails, incumbent Councilman Byron Lee will be elected without opposition.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories