Demands for a re-count for Saturday’s election sparks action. Details about what happens next…

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Saturday’s election proved to be an interesting one. The opponents for the District D seat were neck-to-neck all night but in the end only one winner. However, one of the men is now requesting all the votes be recounted.

So, even though voting is over, Troy Glover is demanding votes be re-counted since he lost by about 60 votes.

Today, Thursday, December 16, 2021, election workers will be recounting each and every single vote for the New Orleans City Council District “D” position. It’s going to take several hours to recount all of the votes but, starting at 10:00 A.M., that’s what election workers will be doing at the Civil Court downtown.

Since the margin of victory was so tight, Glover wants to be sure all votes were accounted for and counted accurately.

Glover and Green are both hoping to replace Councilman Jared Brossett in the District D seat. Unless there’s a change, Green will be sworn in along with the other new faces on the council, on January 10, 2022, at the Mahalia Jackson Theatre.

