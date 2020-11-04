December runoff set for Orleans Parish District Attorney

NEW ORLEANS – The Orleans Parish District Attorney race is headed for a runoff next month.

City Council President Jason Williams received 29 percent of the vote, while Keva Landrum received 35 percent.

Williams chose to throw his election party at the New Orleans Boxing Club to symbolize that he’s going to fight the fight, and that his fighting is not over.

If he wins the run-off for district attorney, Williams says his priorities will be safety and criminal justice reform.

“When you pray, when you trust in God, you don’t worry and you’re not anxious,” Williams said. “It’s so much bigger than one person. This is not about me, this whole campaign has been about changing systems. People have poured out into the streets, not just in New Orleans, but in this country, in this world, because the system is not just broken, it was never really designed to be fair for everyone, and that’s what I want to do. I want to create a system that will be for the entire community.”

Williams has served on the city council since 2014. Mayor LaToya Cantrell has endorsed Keva Landrum in the race for district attorney.

The runoff election is scheduled for December 5.