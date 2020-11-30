Dec. 5 runoff election deadlines

NEW ORLEANS – Early voting for the December 5 runoff election ended Saturday, but there are still a couple of deadlines ahead of election day.

The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is tomorrow, December 1. Those ballots must be requested by 4:30 p.m.

You can make that request online, or at your local registrar of voters office. The completed ballots must be received by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, December 4, to be counted.

For more information about what’s on the ballot in your area, or to request an absentee ballot, head to geauxvote.com.

