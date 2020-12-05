Dec. 5 2020 election: All results

ORLEANS PARISH, LA. -- Orleans Parish voters will have to decide on three millage propositions at the polls. These propositions focus on infrastructure, housing and economic development, and early childhood education. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says voters need to vote "yes" on all of these issues, especially proposition two, which focuses on early education.

"70% of our third graders right now cannot read at third grade level. We have work to do," said Mayor Cantrell.

If proposition two passes, the public library will see 40% decrease in its budget. The Bureau of Governmental Research, a private non-profit that prepares information for voters, opposes all three propositions.

"BGR took a position against the three property tax propositions, primarily because there's not enough adequate information to make an informed decision on the propositions," said BGR's Vice President Stephen Stuart.