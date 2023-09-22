LOUISIANA (KLFY) — If you want to vote in the Oct. 14 gubernatorial primary election and have not yet registered, time is running out.

The deadline to register online to be eligible to vote Oct. 14 is tomorrow, Sept. 23. Citizens can register at the GeauxVote Online Registration System. The deadline to register in person passed on Sept. 13.

If you plan to register electronically you must have your Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana special ID card in hand when you begin the process. There is an audit code on the card that you must enter. The audit code is a four digit number labeled AUDIT on the front of the license.

Early voting is Sept. 30 through Oct. 7 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 1) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 10 by 4:30 p.m (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through the Secretary of State’s Voter Portal or in writing through your parish’s Registrar of Voters office.

On election day, Oct. 14, the polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

