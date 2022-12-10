NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a tight runoff race, Davante Lewis has been selected to serve as Louisiana’s next District 3 seat of the Public Service Commission.

Lewis defeated incumbent and fellow Democrat Lambert Boissiere III, who held his seat for 17 years. In an interview with WGNO ahead of Saturday’s election, Lewis, who is also the Director of Public Affairs and Outreach for the Louisiana Project said it was time for a change in leadership.

“I think it is time for a new generation of leaders. For too long it has been the same, and it’s time to bring in a new generation with new ideas,” said Lewis.

The Public Service Commissioner’s term is for six years and regulates prices, reliability, and safety of public services. Lewis is the first Black openly-LGBTQ person to be elected to state office in Louisiana’s history.

