Council incumbent Cyndi Nguyen says she’s up for moving New Orleans East forward

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One of Election Day’s top races we have our eye on is the contest for City Council District E.

Incumbent Cyndi Nguyen is facing off against former City Councilman Oliver Thomas in the race for city council.

In the November primary election, Thomas came out on top with 45% of the vote.

Nguyen told WGNO she’s delivered on her promises during her term and she’d like to be re-elected to continue what she’s started in New Orleans East.

Economic development is Nguyen’s main priority at this time to help move her district forward.

District E covers New Orleans East and makes up the largest geographic region in the city.