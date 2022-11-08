BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Republican incumbent Clay Higgins has won re-election to Congress from the 3rd district of Louisiana for his fourth term in office.

Higgins fought off challenges from seven other candidates, including three Republicans, avoiding a runoff by taking a majority of the votes cast.

Higgins defeated Republicans Holden Hoggatt, Thomas “Lane” Payne Jr. and Jacob “Jake” Shaheen, Democrats Lessie Olivia LeBlanc and Tia LeBrun, Libertarian Guy McLendon and independent Gloria R. Wiggins.

The 3rd congressional district includes Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion parishes.