Cassidy registers for Louisiana ballot, with 11 challengers

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., arrives with his wife Laura at the office of the Secretary of State to register as a candidate to run as an incumbent in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, a Democrat, signs the registration book as he qualified for the U.S. Senate race, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Perkins is challenging Republican incumbent Bill Cassidy for the Senate seat. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., delivers remarks to media after registering as a candidate to run as an incumbent in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., acknowledges supporters as he arrives at the office of the Secretary of State to register as a candidate to run as an incumbent in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., arrives with his wife Laura at the office of the Secretary of State to register as a candidate to run as an incumbent in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., arrives with his wife Laura at the office of the Secretary of State to register as a candidate to run as an incumbent in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy exited the ongoing coronavirus aid negotiations in Washington to register for his reelection bid.

He drew 11 opponents in the race as the candidate qualifying period reached its final day Friday. His highest-profile Democratic challenger is Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Five of Louisiana’s incumbent congressmen signed up to seek reelection: Republican Reps. Steve Scalise, Clay Higgins, Mike Johnson and Garret Graves and Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond. All will face challengers on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The only open congressional seat without an incumbent seeking re-election is in Louisiana’s 5th District. Seven candidates are vying for the position representing northeast and central Louisiana.