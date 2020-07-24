Cassidy registers for Louisiana ballot, with 11 challengers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy exited the ongoing coronavirus aid negotiations in Washington to register for his reelection bid.
He drew 11 opponents in the race as the candidate qualifying period reached its final day Friday. His highest-profile Democratic challenger is Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.
Five of Louisiana’s incumbent congressmen signed up to seek reelection: Republican Reps. Steve Scalise, Clay Higgins, Mike Johnson and Garret Graves and Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond. All will face challengers on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The only open congressional seat without an incumbent seeking re-election is in Louisiana’s 5th District. Seven candidates are vying for the position representing northeast and central Louisiana.