Candidate for judge accused of sending friend court docs

This booking photo provided by Caddo Parish office shows Trina Chu. (Caddo Parish office via AP)

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A judicial candidate in Louisiana has been accused of sending a friend confidential court documents while she was a law clerk for the same court’s chief judge.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Trina Chu was arrested Tuesday on charges of offense against intellectual property and trespass against state computers.

She’s challenging a 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Jeanette Garrett in a Nov. 3 election. Chu is accused of sending the documents while she was clerk for that court’s chief judge, who has since retired.

Chu did not return a call and an email requesting comment.