Bill Cassidy launches his first TV ad ahead of fall election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) -- A federal judge will hear more arguments Wednesday on whether Louisiana should further expand mail-in voting this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At issue is the emergency election plan Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin proposed in August. It would widen the current absentee voting pool to include those who have tested positive for the virus between the early voting window and Election Day. Voting rights activists, backed by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, argue the secretary's proposal doesn't go far enough.