OUACHITA PARISH, La (KTVE/KARD) — The October election is fast approaching, and as your local election headquarters, we want to prepare you for the polls. We learned about proposed amendment 3.

Dr. John Sutherlin, Chief Innovation and Research Officer, explained this amendment in depth. “For Louisiana, these budget stabilization funds, or rainy-day funds, have meant that there is a cap on where the money can go. Amendment three would free up that money so that more of the non-reoccurring monies can be put towards reducing the debt.”

Sutherlin also explained what the problem with this amendment may be. “Pew Charitable Trusts did a study on this, looking at states that allocate money towards retirement funds. instead of going into reoccurring costs such as infrastructure or deferred maintenance programs. It’s not a clear-cut answer.”

Sutherlin expressed why some may be in favor and others may be opposed. “A person who would be in favor of amendment three is more likely to be supportive of reducing the state’s long-term liabilities, specifically those in the various retirement systems. A person who would be against something like this, as we have immediate needs now, whether we’re talking about teacher pay, whether we’re talking about any public service, salaries that need to be adjusted.”

