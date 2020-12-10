BAFB Airman, unsuccessful GOP challenger in LA Dist. 4 race charged with child pornography

BAFB Airman and former candidate for La. House Dist. 4 Ben Gibson, 34, was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into Bossier Max on four counts of pornography involving juvenile and one fugitive count. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in November was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges.

According to Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office booking records, 34-year-old Ben Gibson was booked into Bossier Max Wednesday morning on four counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen (possession).

Jared Kutz, 30, of Bossier City was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession). (Source: Louisiana Attorney General’s Office)

Gibson, an active Airman at Barksdale Air Force Base, was a little-known Republican challenger in a four-way race for the U.S. House Dist. 4 Congressional seat. Incumbent Rep. Mike Johnson won the re-election for a third term with 60.4% of the vote. Gibson garnered 6.3% of the vote, coming in last behind Democrats Kenny Houston and Ryan Trundle.

According to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, the arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, the United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Bossier City Marshall’s Office.

Jared Kutz, 30, of Bossier City was also arrested as a result of the investigation and charged with two counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen (possession). As of early Thursday afternoon, both had been released on bond.

“My office is committed to using every tool we have to protect Louisiana’s children.,” Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said n a statement released Thursday about the arrests. “We will continue to collaborate with our local, state, and federal partners to bring child predators to justice.”