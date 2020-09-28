Ardoin won’t appeal election mail-in expansion

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin speaks to the House and Governmental Affairs Committee about his proposed emergency plan for the fall Louisiana elections, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top elections official won’t challenge a federal judge’s decision requiring him to offer more mail-in balloting options for the fall elections to people at higher risk to the coronavirus disease.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin told The Advocate he must focus on implementing the required changes ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The Republican elections leader says his decision against asking the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to hear the case on an emergency basis “cuts down on the amount of confusion for voters.”

Early voting for the November election will begin Oct. 16 and run through Oct. 27.