LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A judge has issued a temporary restraining order against an ad being run against the Jeff Landry campaign.

On Sept. 11, a judge of the 22nd Judicial District Court for the parish of St. Tammany issued a temporary restraining order for an ad run by Louisiana Leadership Fund, LLC and should refrain from distributing ads stating the following:

A lawsuit filed against Jeff Landry’s office stated that a wealthy donor found with child pornography had a personal connection with Landry A wealthy donor found with child pornography had a personal connection with Jeff Landry A perpetrator who possessed child pornography had a personal connection with Jeff Landry A donor to Jeff Landry possessed child pornography Jeff Landry waited a year before charging a donor alleged to possess child pornography Jeff Landry waited a year before charging a perpetrator alleged to possess child pornography

The court has ordered the group to instruct any broadcaster running advertisement in violation of the list above to be removed immediately. The order shall remain in effect until the court orders other otherwise and will expire on its own on Sept. 21.

The group has until Sept. 15 to dispute the restraining order.

The Jeff Landry campaign released a statement in regards to the temporary restraining order. Communications Director for the Landry Campaign Kate Kelly spoke of the campaign’s disapproval of the ad and pointed the finger at the Waguespack campaign.

“This advertisement was a blatant lie against Jeff Landry, and it was rightfully taken down. The Waguespack campaign is using dark money to hide from voters. This was a desperate attempt by Waguespack to manipulate voters and it is shameful,”

No comment from the Waguespack campaign has been made regarding the ad.

