All that Jazz: Mayor Cantrell takes a festive approach to Election Day campaigning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Less than an hour after casting her ballot for re-election on Saturday morning, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was on the corner of Napoleon and St. Charles avenues joyfully joining members of her constituency for some last-minute Election Day campaigning.

Cantrell and company were not alone as an authentic jazz quintet provided the perfect soundtrack along the iconic streetcar line on a typical, picture-perfect fall afternoon in the city.

The mayor clapped and danced to the beat of the brass band as she greeted supporters, posed for selfies and waved to passers-by in the uptown neighborhood of New Orleans.

As a reminder, polls close at 8 p.m., and all registered voters must provide present a valid ID upon arrival at their designated polling location.