Abortion amendment, Abraham’s successor on Louisiana ballot

FILE – In this July 22, 2020 file photo, Luke Letlow, R-Start, chief of staff to exiting U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, speaks after signing up to run for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District in Baton Rouge, La. The balance of power in Louisiana’s U.S. House delegation — five Republicans and one Democrat — is unlikely to change in Tuesday, Nov. 3 election. But there’s a question as to who will represent a heavily Republican district where the incumbent isn’t seeking re-election. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The balance of power in Louisiana’s U.S. House delegation — five Republicans and one Democrat — is unlikely to change in Tuesday’s election.

But there’s a question as to who will represent a heavily Republican district where the incumbent isn’t seeking re-election.

Republican Ralph Abraham is stepping down from his northeast Louisiana-based district. Nine people are running to fill the open seat.

In other races, President Donald Trump is expected to win the Republican-dominated state’s electoral votes. And a measure to make sure nothing in the Louisiana Constitution is construed as granting women the right to abortion is among seven proposed amendments on the ballot.