Abortion amendment, Abraham’s successor on Louisiana ballot

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The balance of power in Louisiana’s U.S. House delegation — five Republicans and one Democrat — is unlikely to change in Tuesday’s election.
But there’s a question as to who will represent a heavily Republican district where the incumbent isn’t seeking re-election.
Republican Ralph Abraham is stepping down from his northeast Louisiana-based district. Nine people are running to fill the open seat.
In other races, President Donald Trump is expected to win the Republican-dominated state’s electoral votes. And a measure to make sure nothing in the Louisiana Constitution is construed as granting women the right to abortion is among seven proposed amendments on the ballot.