A recap of Orleans Parish races: Who’s in, who’s out and who’s in the runoff

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was a landslide win this weekend for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who was re-elected for a second term with a whopping 65% of the vote. While Mayor Cantrell can breathe a sigh of relief, other incumbents on the ballot will have to battle it out for their spot, including city council members Jay Banks and Cyndi Nguyen and Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman.



“We were really attacked pretty strong. You know, a lot of money came in, this dark money from out of state, but you know, we’re ready, we’re going to keep at it,” said Gusman.



Sheriff Gusman, who has served Orleans Parish for nearly two decades, is seeking a fifth term. Sheriff Gusman received 48% of the vote, while his opponent, former police monitor Susan Hutson, clinched 35% of the vote.



“My work’s not done, we still have a lot of work to do to make sure that the people in this community are safe,” said Gusman.



“He’s had 17 years to right the ship at the jail. To make it constitutional, to keep people from dying and being hurt and that’s not occurred. The voters of New Orleans have given him a shot, now it’s time to do something else,” said Hutson.



In the race for New Orleans City Council District B, which covers the city’s Uptown area, incumbent Jay Banks took 45% of the vote, but opponent Lesli Harris had 37% of the vote, leading Banks to a runoff.



“I’ve kept my promises, I’ve been accessible and I worked very hard. I’m not making promises that I can’t keep. The promises that I made when I ran the first time, I’ve lived up to,” said Councilman Banks.



“I have fresh ideas, I have new energy, and we really have the support of the community. I’m willing to reach across party lines for the support of everyone who wants to move New Orleans forward,” said Harris.



In New Orleans East, incumbent Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen will face off against former councilman Oliver Thomas to maintain her position on the city council. Thomas walked away with 45% of the vote, while Nguyen trailed behind with 41%.



“We’re going to be hitting the ground, we never stopped anyway. But we’re really moving on and strengthening and tightening up and improving the quality of life for the residents in District E,” said Nguyen.



“I’m looking forward to this challenge. Love District E. It has the hope and promise for growth in this region, we need to take advantage of it,” said Thomas.



Councilwoman Kristin Palmer, who currently represents District C, ran for the a City Council At-Large position against several contenders, including former state senator JP Morrell, but Morrell snagged the seat with 51% of the vote. Now, Morrell will serve as Council At-Large alongside Councilwoman Helena Moreno, who was re-elected Saturday night with a whopping 85% of the vote.

City Councilman Joe Giarrusso, who oversees District A, which is over Lakeview and Uptown, was also re-elected last night.

There are two other runoffs for New Orleans City Council. One is in District C, between Freddie King III and Stephanie Bridges. The other is for City Council District D, between Eugene Green and Troy Glover.

Election Day is Saturday, December 11.