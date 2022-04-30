NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Happy Election Day, Louisiana! Here’s what to expect during the Louisiana Municipal General Election.

At 7 a.m., the polls will officially open. Voters across the area have the next 13 hours to report to their polling place and make their vote count.

The polls close at 8 p.m. Check back to WGNO.com for LIVE election results Saturday night!

When you go to the polls to cast your vote in an election, be sure to take one of the following:

a driver’s license

a Louisiana Special ID

LA Wallet digital driver’s license

a United States military identification card that contains the applicant’s name and a picture or some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature.

Voters who have no picture ID may complete and sign a Voter Identification Affidavit in order to vote; however, it is subject to challenge by law.

Polling locations, sample ballots, and much more are available through the Louisiana GeauxVote App, Voter Portal, and by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.