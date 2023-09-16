LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The top seven candidates for Louisiana governor were together for the first time Friday night to make a case for themselves just one month out from the Oct. 14 elections.

Wilson stands apart on abortion policy

The first topic of the night touched on abortion in Louisiana. As it stands, abortion is prohibited in Louisiana with no exceptions. Unlike most of the candidates, Wilson, the lone democrat, stood apart from the rest of the group. Wilson even defended himself from an attack by Lundy, saying Wilson was “talking out of both sides of his mouth.”

Wilson clarified his abortion stance should not infringe on the decision of a woman and her doctor when asked whether he was pro-life or pro-choice.

“It is not my place as governor to make those type of health care decisions for themselves or for other women in those positions. It is not the point of the legislature to come between a doctor and a woman,” said Wilson.

Landry defends himself against Schroder’s ad

Earlier this week, an anti-Landry ad funded by the Schroder campaign was issued a temporary restraining order and pulled off the air. The ad made claims depicting Landry as a crony and corrupt official. Landry dismissed the claims presented in the ad.

“What you see on tv, unfortunately, in those types of attacks, does nothing to focus on the issues that are plaguing the state. The campaign that I have been running since October of last year is focused on those issues,” said Landry.

Landry also noted his campaign launched a website during the debate addressing the claims.

Lundy launches attack in closing statement

In the closing statements, Lundy took the opportunity to take a shot at the top two candidates in the race, Landry and Wilson.

“Jeff Landry has already made his decision in fixing the race by having the GOP endorsed him before any of these other people got a chance. Of course, his desire is to have a running opposition with Shawn Wilson. Shawn Wilson cannot win this race, we have the worst roads, we have the worst bridges,” said Lundy.

